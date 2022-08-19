Search

19 Aug 2022

Improvement works at the Bleach Road Weir in Kilkenny get the thumbs up

Paddy, Leon and Johnny Delaney at the popular swimming spot on the Bleach Road

Reporter:

Mary Cody

19 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Improvement works which were carried out at a popular swimming spot at the Bleach Weir on the outskirts of Kilkenny City have been well received by users of the amenity.

Kilkenny County Council carried out the works earlier this summer. A footpath was installed in May and access stairs were installed in June.

A spokesperson for Kilkenny County Council said that prior to the works the local authority had received requests from some people who had difficulty accessing the river.
The stainless steel access stairs have balustrades to both sides making the river more accessible to people and a a concrete path has been installed from the road access point to the new stairs.

The overall cost was approximately €7300 and according to a council spokesperson there are currently no plans to carry out any improvement works on the other side of the river, at the Linear Park, which is also a popular swimming spot.

