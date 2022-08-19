Improvement works at the Bleach Road Weir in Kilkenny get the thumbs up

Paddy, Leon and Johnny Delaney at the popular swimming spot on the Bleach Road
Improvement works which were carried out at a popular swimming spot at the Bleach Weir on the outskirts of Kilkenny City have been well received by users of the amenity.
Kilkenny County Council carried out the works earlier this summer. A footpath was installed in May and access stairs were installed in June.
A spokesperson for Kilkenny County Council said that prior to the works the local authority had received requests from some people who had difficulty accessing the river.
The stainless steel access stairs have balustrades to both sides making the river more accessible to people and a a concrete path has been installed from the road access point to the new stairs.
The overall cost was approximately €7300 and according to a council spokesperson there are currently no plans to carry out any improvement works on the other side of the river, at the Linear Park, which is also a popular swimming spot.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.