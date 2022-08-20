Search

20 Aug 2022

Revealed: 10 Kilkenny food producers named as Blas na hEireann finalists

KILKENNY

Mag Kirwan, Goatsbridge Fish Processors

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

20 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards, have announced the finalists for 2022 - with 10 producers from Co. Kilkenny making the short list!

Across a range of different categories, the Kilkenny finalists are:

  • Arán Bakery & Bistro
  • Callan Bacon
  • Goatsbridge Fish Processors Ltd
  • Lekker Food Collection
  • Lisduggan Farm Foods
  • Mileeven
  • Mooncoin Beetroot
  • River Kings Holistic
  • The Fig Tree Restaurant
  • Natures Oils & Sauces

Now in its 15th year, Blas na hÉireann saw a huge increase in entries across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year. During the judging, which took place over June and July, almost 3000 entries were judged, the highest on record.

The countdown is now on for the big return of the awards weekend, to the seaside town of Dingle. The three-day event will take place from Thursday September 29th to Saturday 1st October with new and exciting additions for visitors and finalists to enjoy. 

The team at Blas na hÉireann have been hard at work to make sure an in-person event can go ahead, for the first time in two years that the great and good of the Irish food and drink industry can gather and enjoy the very best of Irish, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. 

