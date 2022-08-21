Search

21 Aug 2022

Kilkenny's Barrow Rangers all set to commence new pitches

KILKENNY

L to R: Davy Staunton Barrow Rangers Club Secretary, John Dowling Director Dowling Brothers Limited and Paul McShane Barrow Rangers Club Officer

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

21 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Barrow Rangers have announced that works are scheduled to commence this month on the new full size pitch (145 m x 90 m) and training pitch (72 m x 45 m) as part of their overall €1.3 million sports development. 

The scope of the works includes all earthworks, drainage, ducting, soiling, seeding and sanding. 

“Dowling Bros are delighted with the opportunity to work with Barrow Rangers on the construction of the new sport pitches," said Contractor John Dowling Director of Dowling Bros Limited.

"Dowling Bros have a deep rooted history in the Parish of Paulstown / Goresbridge and look forward to the successful delivery of this pitch development with completion in the autumn.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media