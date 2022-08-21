Appeal to help heat St Canice's Parish Homes in Kilkenny City

A fundraising campaign is underway to provide energy efficient and cost effective heating to the St Canice’s Parish Homes, in Kilkenny City.



The community, at Troy’s Court, has 20 houses that enable residents to live independently with social and domestic support.



Each of the houses has two electric heaters that were installed 12 years ago, replacing old-fashioned storage heaters.

At the time they were modern and economical but with both energy bills escalating and technology advancing it is hoped to install more up-to-date heating.



With a hefty cost involved in the project, the self-funding, charity organisation is appealing to the people of Kilkenny to help.

Frances Gilligan, manager of St Canice’s Homes, explained that each house has two heaters, one in the bedroom and another in the kitchen/ living area. She estimates the overall cost to replace the 40 heaters will be €20,000.



The current heaters are economical but Frances plans to replace them with heaters that will be cost effective and easy to use for the residents.

“We may not reach the target this winter, but we need to start somewhere,” she said, adding this could be a two-year project, depending on donations received.



“Over the years the people of Kilkenny have been extremely helpful, extremely good. We rely heavily on donations and the generosity of the public and they don’t let us down,” Frances said.

You can donate to the fundraiser online (click here to go to Go Fund Me ) or contact Frances at Troy’s Court.



“Help us keep residents warm this winter without burning a hole in their pocket!” she appealed.



Last year the organisation fundraised for a bath and hoist for the daycare assisted bathroom. Thanks to everyone’s support and generosity that bath and hoist had been installed.



The St Canice’s Parish Homes enable residents to continue living independently within the community by offering them support including a daily four-course meal, daily collection of general waste and recycling, assistance with light housekeeping, and weekly laundry and ironing.

Residents also have access to the daycare centre. This operates from Monday to Thursday, and is open to the public.

The organisation is a self-funding, charitable organisation and relies on income from rents, day centre and meals on wheels to manage day-to-day operations.