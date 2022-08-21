Kilkenny's Pride of Place Finalists

Three local projects have been nominated to represent Kilkenny in this year's National Pride of Place Awards - Ireland's largest community awards event. Judging will take place in Kilkenny from August 24 to 25 next week.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Community Sector’ the Pride of Place awards is an annual competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance. It promotes and celebrates the best in community development and recognises the efforts of people in making their local area a better place to live, work and socialise.

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County, Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, sends his best wishes to all the community groups: “I would like to congratulate all the community groups for their hard work in making their communities a better place to live. The Pride of Place nomination in itself acknowledges the great work being done in the identified communities. On behalf of Kilkenny County Council I wish them all the best of luck in the 2022 Pride of Place Awards judging.”

The projects representing Kilkenny this year include the Thomastown Recreational Amenity, Mullinavat Village and the Barrow Valley Tourism Camping Area in Graignamanagh.

Mullinavat (Judging - Wednesday 24 August, 2-4pm)

Mullinavat, a small village in South Kilkenny, is one of Kilkenny’s best kept secrets. It is home to areas of natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, a wide range of arts, sports and social clubs and a strong community spirit. This year the community came together to form a multi-generational town team, named Mullinavat Matters. This group was tasked with linking the groups already existing in the community to work together to further enhance facilities and amenities and create a shared plan for future growth. Recent developments include a debt-free state of the art community centre and a revamped inclusive playground. The community is now fundraising to develop a community walking track. Previous initiatives included the development of retirement and social housing, large fundraising events, village clean-ups and many more projects.

Thomastown Community Recreational Amenity (Judging - Thursday 25 August, 10-12am)

Since opening a year ago, the Thomastown Recreational Amenity has been a huge success. The outdoor multipurpose amenity is located beside the centre of the town and is a hub of activity with teenagers, children and adults enjoying a space where they can congregate outdoors to play tennis, basketball or badminton or just relax with a coffee in this rejuvenated outdoor space. The previously derelict site was developed by a group of local volunteers called the TCRAG (Thomastown Community Recreational Area Group) who worked with Kilkenny County Council in consultation with the Community Centre and the local community to develop and deliver this popular recreational/park space. In July as part of the amenity's first anniversary it hosted Ireland's largest outdoor Exhibition Basketball event in front of 700 people. This recreation/park facility now provides opportunities for active living, wellbeing and recreation for all ages in a safe and inclusive environment.

Barrow Valley Activities Hub Community Tourism (Judging - Thursday 25 August, 2-4pm)

The Barrow Valley Activities Hub is a bespoke community facility on the Old Dock Road, Graignamanagh. Strategically placed on the banks of the river Barrow it lies in the heart of the town. The Activities Hub facilities include changing and shower facilities, kitchen, secure storage and a large glassed training/gathering space facing out on to the area’s natural assets. The building is located on a site of four acres that acts as a natural town park and is central to local walks, swimming facilities (including diving boards) and the picturesque town of Graignamanagh. Located by the river and suitable for hosting large groups and as a location for large community sporting events and festivals. The Activity hub is an ideal venue for visiting groups or school trips where the focus is outdoor activities. The site also boasts an eighty meter by forty all-weather pitch which can be used by visiting groups as part of their overall program of activity.

Best of luck to all the nominees.