Rothe House Gardens - the jewel of Kilkenny's Medieval Mile

Hidden from view the gardens and orchard at Rothe House provide a sanctuary in the heart of Kilkenny City.

Expertly tended to by head gardener Mary Pyke they have been reconstructed to an early 17th Century garden.

During Heritage Week Mary led a guided tour of the Rothe House garden and explained the wide variety of heritage plants, vegetables, herbs and fruits that now grow in the garden and people attending the tour enjoyed tasting such of the fruits of the garden, including apples, figs and berries.

Mary also explained the medicinal properties of many common garden herbs. Pointing to St John’s Wort she said that the herb had previously been used for antiseptic properties and was also used to treat chest complaints. The herb, rosemary was known for its healing properties and was inhaled to help stop the spread of infection. She also pointed out artichokes, mulberries and medkar (which can be used to make jam) as the group meandered from the garden down into the orchard which boasts 42 apple trees.

Contained in the gardens is also a dedicated aromatic area which would have been ‘John Rothe showing off a little’ according to Ms Pyke, who has a wealth of knowledge not alone in relation to the plants and wildlife in the garden but also of the rich history of the place.

“The aromatic area was used to grow herbs and plants and their smells would be used as an aroma inside the house. It was John Rothe showing off a little,” she added and pointed out the herb known as Lady’s bedstraw which was used by women to dye their hair blonde.

“They would stuff it under their bonnets and it would come out streaky,” she said.

Back in the 17th Century the gardens would also have had a camomile lawn when the ladies would have gathered and done their needlework.

As the tour nears its end Mary points out an ancient well at the back of the garden, which is the oldest feature and dates back to the 13th Century when the townhouse was used by the monks from Graignamanagh.

Mary is full of passion for the garden she so carefully tends and has a 10-year plan which she hopes to put into fruition. One of the projects outlined in the plan is to bring the well back to life by installing lights and making it a stand out feature of the garden.

The gardens are often overlooked when it comes to the many magnificent outdoor spaces that Kilkenny City has. In recent times a coffee stall has set up the gardens (with access from New Building Lane) and hopefully this will help to increase footfall to this stunning oasis and champion of biodiversity located just off Parliament Street.

Rothe House and Gardens are open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. The property on a burgage plot is the only one of its type open to the public in Ireland.

For more see www.rothehouse.com