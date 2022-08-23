Kilkenny Chess Club is returning soon - and new members are most welcome!

After a two-year hiatus, Kilkenny Chess Club will recommence meetings at the Club House Hotel on Monday, September 5, at 8pm.
Coaching for junior and improving chess players will commence the following Monday, September 12, at 8pm.
"Chess players at all levels and from all backgrounds are welcome to attend," explains club secretary Dónal Fennelly.
"We've noticed a renewed interest in chess due to the release of The Queens Gambit, a hit television show with chess at the heart of its story, and are encouraging people to make the leap and join the club."
Joining the club is also a great social outlet and is a great way to improve your chess game with some very knowledgeable local players.
Any enquiries should be made to Jack Lowry on 087 7840626.
