Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Julie Breen (née Dreeling)

The death has occurred of Julie Breen (née Dreeling), Dovers Row, Gowran, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022, in the loving care of the staff of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, brothers Jackie, Ned and sisters Helen and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving son Dermot, daughter in law Courina, grandsons James and Matthew. Brothers Nick, Pat, Stephen, Michael, Andy and sister Brigid. Also, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Reposing in Hehir's Funeral Home, Butts Green, Kilkenny, Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Friday, August 26, 2022 in The Church of the Assumption, Gowran, Co Kilkenny at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean McGhee

The death has occurred of Sean McGhee, Dublin / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Sean (Jack) – Engineer. Atheist, Marxist. Born 1.1.1928 in Kilkenny. Died peacefully on August 21, 2022 at Highfield Healthcare, where he was wonderfully looked after. Much loved husband of the late Phyllis, children Kate, Eleanor and Richard, all his grandchildren and his close comrades and friends.

In accordance with his wishes his body has been donated to medical research and there will be no funeral. But there will be an evening to celebrate Sean's life at a time and place to be confirmed.

"Last words are for fools who haven't said enough" - Karl Marx.

Martin Walsh

The death has occurred of Martin Walsh, 1 Power Villa, Piltown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret-Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Anne, sons Robert and Patrick, daughters Rosemarie and Carol, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at The Church of The Assumption, Piltown, on Thursday, August 25, for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rest in Peace