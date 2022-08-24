Search

24 Aug 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

24 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Julie Breen (née Dreeling)

The death has occurred of Julie Breen (née Dreeling), Dovers Row, Gowran, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022, in the loving care of the staff of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, brothers Jackie, Ned and sisters Helen and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving son Dermot, daughter in law Courina, grandsons James and Matthew. Brothers Nick, Pat, Stephen, Michael, Andy and sister Brigid. Also, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
 
Reposing in Hehir's Funeral Home, Butts Green, Kilkenny, Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Friday, August 26, 2022 in The Church of the Assumption, Gowran, Co Kilkenny at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean McGhee

The death has occurred of Sean McGhee, Dublin / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Sean (Jack) – Engineer. Atheist, Marxist. Born 1.1.1928 in Kilkenny. Died peacefully on August 21, 2022 at Highfield Healthcare, where he was wonderfully looked after. Much loved husband of the late Phyllis, children Kate, Eleanor and Richard, all his grandchildren and his close comrades and friends.

In accordance with his wishes his body has been donated to medical research and there will be no funeral. But there will be an evening to celebrate Sean's life at a time and place to be confirmed.

"Last words are for fools who haven't said enough" - Karl Marx.

Martin Walsh

The death has occurred of Martin Walsh, 1 Power Villa, Piltown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret-Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Anne, sons Robert and Patrick, daughters Rosemarie and Carol, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at The Church of The Assumption, Piltown, on Thursday, August 25, for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media