'A Disney Princess' - Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan was a big hit with online Rose of Tralee fans!

Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan
Castlecomer's Molly Coogan might now have been crowned Rose of Tralee, last night, but her legions of Kilkenny fans have been joined by a new wave of online fans!
Molly, who was one of the final few Roses to appear on TV with Daithí O Sé, charmed audiences and sang beautifully.
Well Done Molly! What a great representation of young women and Kilkenny you have been! Well done and best of luck @RoseofTralee_ #roseoftralee #kilkennyrose #wicked #forgood #ROSE2022 #goodluck #womenempowerment #womanpower pic.twitter.com/03VvvhcuoU— Leah Brophy (@_MsLeahBrophy_) August 23, 2022
I love the Kilkenny rose— jayne cooke (@jayne11cooke) August 23, 2022
Well done to Kilkenny Rose , Molly Coogan. Represented Kilkenny & Castlecomer really well @RoseofTralee_— PollyT (@pollyt22) August 23, 2022
The former Belfast Rose seeing this year's Kilkenny Rose up on stage #RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/vEKpo5Oq9Z— Rós Breathnach (@RJBreathnach) August 23, 2022
Absolutely stunning voice from the Kilkenny rose reminding me of a Disney princess #RoseofTralee @RoseofTralee_— Miah Khan (@MiahKhan17) August 23, 2022
I did not know that there was 33 roses cos I didn't watch it, but I did know that the Kilkenny rose was from Castlecomer cos my mother told me about 33 times— Just Susie (@smore2102) August 23, 2022
