Councillor calls for compensation for losses caused by 'freak event' in Bagenalstown

The possible causes of recent ‘freak’ flooding in Bagenalstown are currently being investigated by Muinebheag Municipal District Council, local councillor Andy Gladney has confirmed.

The flooding, which went viral locally on social media, primarily affected Kilree Street in the town.

Flood waters managed to enter premises along the street after a deluge of rain fell within a very short period of time.

“The gullies just weren’t able to take the sustained flow of water it seems,” Cllr Gladney told the Kilkenny People.

“It’s possible that the pipes weren’t big enough to manage the flow and even though this was in many ways a freak event I have asked engineers to look into it because damage was done to businesses and we don’t want to see it happen again.”

Cllr Gladney also stated that all those at a financial loss from the flooding ‘will have to be compensated in some way’.

The flooding occurred on Monday, August 15, in the midst of thundery conditions following the breaking down of a prolonged heatwave in the region.