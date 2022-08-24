Numbers on trolleys at Kilkenny hospital continues to rise, with 24 waiting on bed today

Large number on trolleys
A total of 24 patients are waiting for a bed at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny today (Wednesday) according to figures from the INMO.
Eighteen are on trolleys in the Emergency Department and six are on wards elsewhere. The figure is up from 21 yesterday.
Trolley figures have remained high through August this year - a traditionally quiet time of year for overcrowding.
The INMO has repeatedly urged the HSE and Government to introduce measures to mitigate the crisis, as the busier winter months loom.
