Busy road in Kilkenny set to be closed for three full days

Kilkenny County Council wish to advise that a construction company will be carrying out roadworks from Friday (August 26) to Sunday (August 28) on the Bonnettstown Road (Tullaroan Road) in Kilkenny.
The roadworks are necessary to facilitate the installation of a storm and sewerage crossing to a planned new housing development.
This road will be closed to vehicular traffic from its junction with Lord Edward Street/Lousy Bush Lane (L10075-10) to its junction with Lacken Cross each day for 24 hours for the duration of the works.
Diversion routes will be in operation and signposted.
HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles) are to follow VMSs (Variable Message Signs) located in Tullaroan Village and Lord Edward Street.
Local access will be provided where possible.
Kilkenny County Council appreciates your co-operation and apologises for any inconvenience caused.
