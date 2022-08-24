Search

24 Aug 2022

Busy road in Kilkenny set to be closed for three full days

Busy road into Kilkenny set for three day closure

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

24 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny County Council wish to advise that a construction company will be carrying out roadworks from Friday (August 26) to Sunday (August 28) on the Bonnettstown Road (Tullaroan Road) in Kilkenny.

The roadworks are necessary to facilitate the installation of a storm and sewerage crossing to a planned new housing development.

This road will be closed to vehicular traffic from its junction with Lord Edward Street/Lousy Bush Lane (L10075-10) to its junction with Lacken Cross each day for 24 hours for the duration of the works.

Anger as Kilkenny students left with no place on bus to school days out from term

Cllr Denis Hynes says students have had a seat in previous years and are now left in limbo

Diversion routes will be in operation and signposted.

HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles) are to follow VMSs (Variable Message Signs) located in Tullaroan Village and Lord Edward Street.

Local access will be provided where possible.

Very promising progress update on Kilkenny City's new Mayfair Library

Kilkenny County Council appreciates your co-operation and apologises for any inconvenience caused. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media