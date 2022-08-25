Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, August 25, 2022

Moses Roche

The death has occurred of Moses Roche, Kilminnick, Callan, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Knockatoumpane, Charleville, Co Cork and Lawlors Hotel Nass, Co Kildare, peacefully at Stratmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, on Wednesday 24th August 2022. Predeceased by his father William and mother Julia (née O'Shea), his sisters Hanora and Sr Mary Bartholomew, his brothers Batt and Dermot. Deeply regretted by his nephew Patrick Browne, his neighbours and close friends.

Reposing at The Church Of The Assumption, Callan on Thursday 25th of August from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 26th August at 3pm followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Moses's nephew and dear friends would like to thank all the management and staff of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home for the care shown to Moses over the past number of years.

John O'Brien

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, Skehana & Bowden's Court, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 24th August, 2022, at Castlecomer District Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary, infant brother Martin and sister Breda. John will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Mick, Ber, Jim, Kathleen, Paddy, Dan and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday (25th August) from 4pm, with vigil prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/

Rest in Peace