Maxol expands nationwide network with addition of Kilkenny service station
Kilkenny has a new Maxol with the recent addition of Spar Irishtown in the heart of Kilkenny City to Ireland’s largest family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer.
With over 30 years industry experience, John Eivers, owner of the Irishtown site is no stranger to the forecourt convenience retail business. Since partnering with Maxol earlier this year, the forecourt has had a major overhaul with the installation of a new Maxol canopy, branding and forecourt upgrades.
“The switch to Maxol has been more than rewarding, not just in terms of an uplift in sales but also as part of our plan for future-proofing our business in Kilkenny," says John.
"It was important for us to partner with a reputable Irish business with extensive industry knowledge and an excellent track record and we haven’t been disappointed with our decision.”
For more, see www.maxol.ie.
