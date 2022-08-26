Kilkenomics set to return to Kilkenny this November

Kilkenomics will take place from November 3 to 6
After three years, Kilkenomics, the world's first economics and comedy festival is making its highly anticipated comeback.
The hugely popular festival will take place in Kilkenny from November 3 to 6 and will bring together some of the world’s leading economists, financial analysts and media commentators with some of our funniest, sharpest stand up comedians.
A full line up is expected to be announced soon.
For more see kilkenomics.com
