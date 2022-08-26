Kent State University delegation visits Kilkenny

Kent State University Sean Spake (MBA), Kay Fakelis-Colon (EMBA), Associate Dean Lique Coolen (EMBA) College of Arts and Sciences and Kelsey Zabrowski (MBA) hosted in UPMC Nowlan Park by County Board
A delegation from Kent State University recently visited Kilkenny to see and experience some of its best offerings.
Claire McInerney Brown, of Suasmane Consulting, welcomed Dr Marcello Fantoni, Vice President of Global Education, Dr Deborah Spake, Dean of the Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship and Professor Luda Leontieva to Kilkenny.
John Hurley, CEO of Kilkenny Chamber, and many other business executives ensured the visiting delegation received an insight into Kilkenny enterprise over the duration of their stay, visiting several key sites, including Kilkenny Castle and Nowlan Park.
