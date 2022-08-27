Free information session for Kilkenny businesses and organisations

What's involved in employing a person with a disability?
Local businesses will have an opportunity to find out more about employing a person with a disability and the benefits of doing so.
Work4Life is an employment support service that supports jobseekers with intellectual disabilities and/or autism from SOS Kilkenny to progress personally and professionally. Work4Life has been established with support from the Dormant Accounts Fund.
On Thursday, September 1, SOS Kilkenny, in partnership with Kilkenny Chamber, is hosting a free information session for local businesses and organisations about employing.
Claire Hayes from Employers4Change will be speaking at the event and will discuss how to support a person with a disability to integrate into the workplace and what grants and supports are available to businesses and organisations who do employ a person with a disability.
The information session will take place at 1pm in the Hoban Room in the Pembroke Business Suite on Patrick Street. Refreshments will be served so please register for this event by emailing admin@kilkennychamber.ie.
