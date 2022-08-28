Kilkenny SHL- O’Loughlins hold off improved Village in city derby

O’Loughlin Gaels grabbed their second win in the St Canices Credit Union senior hurling league when they saw off James Stephens at Upmc Nowlan Park on Saturday afternoon.

The city neighbours came into the game with one win apiece in Group B thus far so the stakes were high as both teams strived to get away from a relegation battle.

After resigning as Kilkenny manager a few weeks ago, Brian Cody was back to help out his beloved James Stephens in a selector role alongside both Joe Murray and Peter Barry who will join up with the Cats in a coaching role in the coming months.

Cody’s presence seemed to rub off on the Village as despite being outplayed for a lot of the game, they showcased all the old Kilkenny battling qualities as they remained in touch with Luke Scanlon and Matthew Ruth bagging the goals for the defeated side.

The Village’s main men were well curtailed by O’Loughlins and this was illustrated perfectly with Mikey Butler’s blossoming reputation going up another level as he man marked Cian Kenny who only scored one point from play which turned out to be the same amount as the O’Loughlins defender.

Both teams made a number of personnel and positional switches before the off and Niall Brassil who was placed in the forward line in the absence of the suspended Tadhg O’Dwyer opened the scoring.

Eoin Guilfoyle then doubled the lead with a 65 before O’Loughlins really came into the game.



Quickfire efforts from Mikey Butler and Eoin O’Shea levelled up matters before Conor Kelly hit the post with a big goal chance.

The missed chance didn’t alter the O’Loughlins momentum though as efforts from Kelly himself and Luke Hogan left two points between the teams.

Cian Kenny replied for the Village but the O’Loughlins response was defiant as they hit four on the bounce with a brace of Bergin frees being followed up by points from Sean Bolger and Paddy Deegan.

William Spencer then reduced the gap to four but again O’Loughlins continued to flourish and when Kelly, Bergin and Jack Nolan all pointed, Andy Comerford’s team opened up an 0-11 to 0-4 lead.

James Stephens were badly in need of some inspiration and they got it in the 26th minute when Matthew Ruth found the net on the back of some slack O’Loughlins defending.

Conor Heary scored from distance to get the gap back up to five points but stoppage time scores from Ruth and Luke Scanlon left just a puck of the ball between the sides at the break (0-12 to 1-6).

The sides then swapped frees at the beginning of the second half but despite being the better side, O’Loughlins found great difficulty in shaking off James Stephens.

Even when Mark Bergin scored successive frees in the 38th and 40th minutes to move the lead out to five points, James Stephens hit back via Guilfoyle and Scanlon.



That’s the way the tone of the half continued until Sean Bolger goaled for O’Loughlins in the 44th minute.

The corner forward stepped inside the Village defence before scoring after Luke Hogan set him up.

O’Loughlins led by six as a result but their opponents kept battling and when Luke Scanlon expertly found the bottom corner of the net in stoppage time, it was really game on.

Niall Brassil followed up with a free but O’Loughlins saw the game out well with Bergin and Kelly both knocking over late insurance points that helped them secure a deserved 1-21 to 2-15 success.

Teams and Scorers

O’Loughlin Gaels- Mark Bergin (0-8, 0-7f), Sean Bolger (1-1), Conor Kelly (0-3), Luke Hogan, Eoin O’Shea, Conor Heary (0-2 each), Paddy Deegan, Mikey Butler, Jack Nolan (0-1 each)

James Stephens- Luke Scanlon (1-2), Matthew Ruth (1-1), Niall Brassil (0-4, 0-1f), Eoin Guilfoyle (0-3, 0-2f, 0-1 65), Ross Whelan (0-2), Andy Parsons, Cian Kenny, William Spencer (0-1 each)

O’Loughlin Gaels- Stephen Murphy; David Fogarty, Huw Lawlor, Barry Lawlor; Jordan Molloy, Mikey Butler, Conor Heary; Mark Bergin, Jack Nolan; Paddy Butler, Luke Hogan, Eoin O’Shea; Sean Bolger, Paddy Deegan, Conor Kelly.

Subs- Matthew Russell for Nolan 50 mins, Eoin Wall for Hogan 60 mins.

James Stephens- Gavin Costigan; Diarmuid Cody, Niall Mullins, Luke Murphy; Niall Delaney, David Hennessy, Shane Donoghue; Conor Browne, William Spencer; Niall Brassil, Cian Kenny, Andy Parsons, Luke Scanlon, Matthew Ruth, Eoin Guilfoyle.

Subs- Ross Whelan for Spencer 42 mins, Eoin Larkin for Parsons 50 mins, Dinny Stapleton for Guilfoyle 52 mins.

Referee- Owen Beehan