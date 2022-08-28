Search

28 Aug 2022

Kilkenny garden party raises over €2,000 for end of life care

Pictured l-r: Debbie Tarlington, CMS Bereavement and Loss; Kayla Thornton, Admin; Brenda Cooper, End-of-Life Care Committee; Fiona Dalton, End-of-Life Care Committee

Reporter:

Mary Cody

28 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

St Luke’s General Hospital’s annual garden party recently raised just over €2,000 to support end of life care.

A hospital spokesperson congratulated all involved for their generosity in supporting the initiative.

"None of this fundraising would have been possible without the wonderful generosity and support from the staff who donated beautiful baked goods for sale and all the staff of St. Luke’s who spent their money and purchased something on the day.

"The hospital would like to thank their resident magician, Paul Phelan, for his wonderful entertainment, DOLCE for the beautiful live music which added to this great event. Hospital Management provided complimentary ice-creams from Zen Café for all staff on duty on the day. 

"To all staff past and present who helped set up, sell, or clear up, it was very much appreciated." 

 All monies raised will go towards improving end-of-life care for patients and their families. 

 

