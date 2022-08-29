Kilkenny SHL- Terrific Tullaroan turn on the style against Lisdowney

A strong second half performance from Tullaroan saw them comfortably overcome Lisdowney at the finish in the St. Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League in Páirc Lachtain on Saturday afternoon.

The eleven-point victory margin in favour of Tullaroan may have been a bit harsh on Lisdowney, but there was no denying the better teamwork and scoring ability of the winners, especially in the second half.

The opening half was a bit stop-start with both sides guilty of conceding many frees. The lively Cathal Jordan pointed after thirty seconds for Lisdowney with Shane Walsh and Dylan Simpson responding for Tullaroan shortly afterwards.

Walsh and Simpson were to play a huge part in Tullaroan’s victory scoring 1-17 between them, 1-12 of that total score coming from play, with Walsh adding the other five points from frees. Aidan Tallis was also in top form for Lisdowney from frees until he fluffed a couple of chances in the second half.

The closeness of the exchanges in the opening half saw the team’s level on seven occasions. Dylan Simpson’s ability to lose his marker saw him score four delightful left-handed points, all from over forty metres. With Shane Walsh adding six points, that duo accounted for all but three points of Tullaroan’s first half tally of thirteen points.

Lisdowney were well in the game in the first half. Michael Kenny was a driving force at centre half back with Kevin Sweeney deployed in a roving role to good effect. The accuracy of Aidan Tallis from frees was also key to Lisdowney staying in touch with their opponents, while Brian Kavanagh landed two good points when he came out the field to gain possession.

Close to the interval Lisdowney created a good goal scoring opportunity when Niall Brennan gained possession and ran through the heart of the Tullaroan defence. He might have travelled another few yards which would have put him in a good goal-scoring possession, but he tapped the ball over the bar for a point instead.

The winners led 0-13 to 0-12 at the interval after Shane Walsh, from a free, had edged Tullaroan ahead.

Aidan Tallis tapped over an early free for Lisdowney in the second half, but the play was mostly towards the Lisdowney goal during the second thirty minutes. Some stout defending from Lisdowney saved an almost certain Tullaroan goal on three minutes, with three attempts being thwarted by a stretched defence.

The goal that effectively put Tullaroan in the driving seat came on eight minutes when a delivery from Jack Keoghan opened up the Lisdowney defence allowing Dylan Simpson to gain possession. He rounded his marker to score giving Liam Dunphy in the Lisdowney goal no chance. Shane Walsh and Martin Keoghan added a brace of points to put the winners in a strong position leading at that stage by seven points.

Lisdowney were continuing to work hard but they struggled for scores against a Tullaroan defence where Padraig & Martin Walsh and Tomas Dunne excelled in the half back line.

Lisdowney pushed Michael Kenny forward to strengthen their attack and although he scored a brace of points, one from a free, they needed a goal or two to trouble their opponents.

The winners continued to land points through some good build-up play in the closing stages, with the result decided long before referee Michael O’Sullivan blew the final whistle.

This was a good response by Tullaroan to their third-round loss to Mullinavat. An evenly contested opening thirty minutes gave way to a dominant second half display from the winners that will have pleased everyone involved with the team.

A strong half-back line was key to the constant flow of ball into the winner’s attack. In that sector Shane Walsh and Dylan Simpson excelled, while Bill Gaffney and Gearoid Dunne also played well. Jack Keoghan and Joe Coughlan at midfield also contributed handsomely to the winner’s success.

Michael Kenny and Pat O’Carroll defending gallantly for Lisdowney with Aidan Tallis, Brian Kavanagh, Kevin Sweeney and Dylan Jordan working hard all through the game.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Tullaroan- Shane Walsh (0-11, 0-5 frees); Dylan Simpson (1-6); Martin Keoghan (0-3); Bill Gaffney, John Walton, Gearoid Dunne, Joe Coughlan & Tommy Walsh (0-1, each).

Lisdowney- Aidan Tallis (0-7 frees); Cathal Jordan (0-2); Michael Kenny (0-2, 0-1 free); Brian Kavanagh (0-2); Niall Brennan (0-2); William Kenny & Pat O’Carroll (0-1 each).

Tullaroan- Paul Buggy, Ger Luby, Tommy Óg Walsh, Josh Moore, Martin Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Tomas Dunne, Jack Keoghan, Joe Coughlan, John Walton, Martin Keoghan, Shane Walsh, Dylan Simpson, Gearoid Dunne, Bill Gaffney.

Subs – Jim Moore, Tommy Walsh, Tommy Walton & Sean Leahy.

Lisdowney- Liam Dunphy, John Brennan, Ben Tallis, Richard McEvoy, Sean Phelan, Michael Kenny, Pat O’Carroll, William Kenny, Dylan Jordan, Niall Brennan, Kevin Sweeney, Cathal Jordan, Aidan Tallis, Vincent Fitzpatrick, Brian Kavanagh.

Subs – Stephen Delaney & Eibhann McEvoy.

Referee – Michael O’Sullivan (Shamrocks Ballyhale).