Draft masterplan for 'new neighbourhood' of Loughmacask in Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council has prepared a draft masterplan for the proposed new neighbourhood of Loughmacask in Kilkenny City.

The process in preparing the masterplan was initiated in 2020 and had been stalled as a result of Covid and for the wider process of making the City & County Development Plan 2021-2027.

A draft masterplan has now been prepared and will go on public display and Kilkenny County Council are encouraging local people to review the draft and have their say.

The Loughmacask masterplan aims to develop a compact new urban quarter fully integrated with Kilkenny city.

It provides for a new neighbourhood with provision for approximately 900 new households with a new neighbourhood at its centre along the Tullaroan Rd (between the Tullaroan Rd and Lousybush Lane).

The masterplan provides for the development of the 10 minute neighbourhood concept, i.e. that people can access the services they need (e.g. work, schools, recreation, local shopping, etc.) within 10 minutes by active travel methods of walking, cycling or public transport.

The masterplan area extends from the Breagagh Valley in the south (Waterbarrack Area) to just North of the Dunningstown Road and from the Water Barrack roundabout (Butts Green) to a point about 130m west of Grassland Fertilizers.

The masterplan provides for the proposed new CBS secondary school along with the proposed access arrangements including the use of Lousybush Lane as a pedestrian and cycling corridor connecting the existing and proposed schools with residential developments.

The River Breagagh Valley and Loughmacask NHA itself are significant natural amenity areas. The protection and enhancement of these amenities is provided for within the masterplan.

The open space network within Loughmacask will be informed by existing features such as Dicksboro GAA grounds, the community playing field to the west of the Butts and the River Breagagh Valley.

A primary north-south green spine will be established by connecting these spaces and secondary green links will lead between this green spine and each of the residential areas and secondary open spaces.

The masterplan sets out to create a walkable urban quarter with day to day facilities and amenities within a 10 minute walk or cycle or commute by public transport of homes – reducing private transport dependency.

While the masterplan sets out the high level objectives to be achieved for the plan area, it does not give planning consent for specific projects.

Each specific objective will be subject further consultation with the local population at detailed design stage before final approval is given for any particular project.

The masterplan makes provision for open space, green networks and local facilities that cater for local need, foster community growth and support health and well being, whilst also responding to climate change through sustainable transport, energy efficient building technologies, and a strong green infrastructure network.

The draft masterplan is now being placed on public display by Kilkenny County Council and submissions are now invited.

Submissions or observations should be made by 5pm on Friday, October 7.

As part of this round of public engagement, two public events are being organised by the Council within the plan area.

The first is an open invitation at the Dicksboro GAA Club at Palmerstown Road, Kilkenny (R95 D362) on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 7pm to 9pm.

The second event is also an open invitation and will take place St. Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall, 22-28 Butt's Green, Gardens, Kilkenny (R95 X72P), on Monday September 19, 2022 from 7pm to 9pm.

Members of the Council's Planning Team will be there on the night to explain the plan and to answer questions people may have.

People are encouraged to get involved in the process and make their views known to the Planning Team.

Following completion of the public consultation, a report will be prepared for consideration by the elected members of Kilkenny County Council before the masterplan is finally approved for adoption by the Council.