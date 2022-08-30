Gardaí renew appeal following fatal traffic collision in Kilkenny

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information following the death of a cyclist during the Tour de Kilkenny Sportif last month.

Dr Frank O'Dwyer, who worked as a consultant in emergency medicine at St Luke's Hospital and was a member of the Marble City Cyclers, died after he fell from his bicycle and sustained a fatal injury.

On Saturday, July 30, the Tour De Kilkenny Sportif was held in Kilkenny with approximately 600 cyclists taking part.

"At approximately 9.30am, on the Bennettsbridge to Gowran Road part of route, at Clashwilliam Upper, Gowran a male cyclist fell from his bicycle and sustained a fatal injury.

"A fatal road traffic collision is under full investigation by An Garda Síochána in Thomastown Garda Station.

"We are appealing to the cycling community and to anybody who was on the road at the time that saw anything to contact us

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred and/or can provide any information that would help investigation to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056-7754150," a garda spokesperson said.