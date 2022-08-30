Search

30 Aug 2022

More than 500 people celebrate Ukraine Independence Day in Kilkenny

More than 500 people celebrate Ukraine Independence Day in Kilkenny

Celebrating Ukraine Independence Day in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

30 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Blue and yellow of the Ukraine colours donned the Parade to mark Ukraine independence Day.

More than 500 people attended the inaugural Ukrainian Independence Day which took place last Wednesday.

This is the biggest holiday celebrated in Ukraine and this year it also marked the six month anniversary of the full scale invasion by Russia.

To date, more than 750 Ukrainians have taken refuge in Kilkenny and the festivities successfully brought the Ukrainian people together as a community.

Organiser, Svitlana Saseyi said that the event was an opportunity for people to show solidarity with the Ukrainian community.

“The Day was an occasion to honour and remember the victims of the war and the defenders of the country. It was a day to express solidarity with their family and friends back in Ukraine, 3000 kms who do not have the opportunity to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day,” she said.

The event displayed music, dance, traditional dress and national symbols and speeches.  In addition, the Ukrainian National anthem was played and a minutes silence was held for those who have died or suffering the effects of the war.

Among the guests included the Mayor David Fitzgerald and Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick and Martin Rafter, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership. In addition, representatives of the agencies who supported the Ukrainian response in Kilkenny attended.

A special thanks to Kilkenny LEADER Partnership and Kilkenny County Council for organising the event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media