South-East restaurants celebrate as Regional Awards winners announced

One Hundred Degrees Restaurant in Gorey was opened by chef Praba Sankaran in May 2019 and offers a modern European menu aiming to combine fine dining cuisine with a relaxed, yet, professional service.

The restaurant was quick to establish itself on the South East’s food scene, building a wide network of loyal and repeat customers from all over the region. They are open for their evening menu from 5pm on Wednesday to Sunday and for Sunday Lunch from 12.30pm to 3pm.

More recently, a special addition to the offering is an eight-course Surprise Tasting Menu option every Thursday Night which has proven extremely popular.

Praba has carefully selected an exquisite and thoughtful wine menu which complements the quality of the dishes that are served and the knowledgeable staff are on hand to offer their recommendations if required.

The team were the proud winners of a recent Restaurants Association of Ireland award for their Customer Service, an award that is nominated by customers and judged by a panel of industry experts.

It is an acknowledgement of the genuine dedication, care and attention that all the team pay each customer that visit the contemporary, welcoming premises. While the food has to be the star of the show, the front of house team are the best supporting act in the business!

Follow One Hundred Degrees on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date. You can book directly online via their website onehundreddegrees.ie. Contact them via email at 100degreesreservations@ gmail.com or by telephone at 053-9484121.