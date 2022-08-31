Become a Play Volunteer at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny

A leading children’s charity is currently looking for volunteers to spend time with children at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

Children in Hospital Ireland (CIH) has been one of Ireland’s leading children’s charities providing play and fun for sick children in hospitals around the country since 1970. CIH is now recruiting volunteers to support children and families in Kilkenny through play.

“We welcome and encourage play volunteer applications from men and women, from a diverse range of backgrounds and cultures, all we ask is that volunteers are aged 18 years and over, enthusiastic, reliable, have two to three hours per week to give, and can commit to volunteering for a year,” a charity spokesperson said.

An information and interview evening will take place on Wednesday, September 19 at 6pm in Kilkenny.

Successful candidates will then be invited to attend a training session to be held on Saturday, September 24 from 10.30am to 4pm in Kilkenny.

Play volunteer, Ornaith Woodley, said that she had benefitting from the experience of giving back to others.

“Some people ask ‘Is it not really sad?’ but I have never come out feeling sad because the kids are so happy. It’s such a nice thing to do. You actually feel great after it, and so do they. I would absolutely recommend this to anyone – it’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

According to the charity it has being proven that play can have a therapeutic effect.

“Hospitalisation can be a very stressful experience for both children and parents. Play helps to alleviate some of that anxiety. Simple play activities introduce a reassuring normality to a strange hospital environment.

“It is a natural part of a child’s life and aids recovery. It also helps the child to build relationships and make new friends, and above all brings fun into the child’s life.”

All volunteers will undergo garda vetting and must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. A comprehensive training programme and ongoing support will be provided for volunteers.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer at St Luke’s Hospital with Children in Hospital Ireland contact info@childreninhospital.ie, call (01) 290 3510, or see childreninhospital.ie