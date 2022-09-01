Search

01 Sept 2022

Connection, community and collaboration in Kilkenny forests for kids

Forest School in Kilkenny this autumn offers alternative learning experience for modern kids

Forest School

Slí na Coille offers alternative Forest School outside this autumn

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

01 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

As schools reopen in Kilkenny, there is an opportunity for children to attend an alternative school this autumn. Slí na Coille is offering a bespoke forest school experience to children of all ages that encourages connection to nature and each other in community and collaboration, an opportunity to learn and share ancient skills and get to know the local plants, trees and other living creatures. 


This school under the trees, runs from September 12 to October 17, Mondays from 3.30 to 5.30pm and is available for 6 to 12 year olds. 


The learning and wellbeing which takes place in the heart of nature, is learner led and fun while encouraging adventure, curiosity and play. Time for reflection and rest are also integrated into the schedule to allow kids to have some quiet time during the experience. 


The Forest School offers  an invitation to each participant to meet their inner wild selves! 


Forest school is also  an opportunity to develop confidence through adventures outdoors and learn lifelong personal skills in communication and resilience. It is an opportunity to develop a relationship with nature and become a nature guardian. The 6 week afterschool will offer an opportunity to learn, play and create, to practice nature crafts, bush-craft skills, foraging and tool use.  

 

The Forest School model is driven by core values and principles that encourage personal development and creativity from interacting with nature.  


Sli na Coille Policies and Procedures


Principle 1: Forest School is a long-term process of frequent and regular sessions in a woodland or natural environment, rather than a one-off visit. Planning, adaptation, observations and reviewing are integral elements of Forest School.


Principle 2: Forest School takes place in a woodland or natural wooded environment to support the development of a relationship between the learner and the natural world.


Principle 3: Forest School aims to promote the holistic development of all those involved, fostering resilient, confident, independent and creative learners


So, if you would like to encourage your child to get outdoors more, interact with nature and leave the screens behind for a while, the Forest School experience would be a great start.  


More information from: https://slinacoille.ie/forest-school


 

