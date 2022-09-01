Iconic Kilkenny bar and lounge 'The Pike' is up on market

The well-known Pike Bar on the Dublin Road just outside Kilkenny city has now been offered for sale by Pat Gannon Auctioneers.
The two-storey residence with a bar/lounge area (not trading) sits on a fantastic c.1 acre site.
It has a prime location opposite Lyrath Estate and within close proximity to Kilkenny City.
The property is suitable for a number of uses subject to planning.
The agent describes it as an excellent investment opportunity and/or development site.
The property has an asking price of €450,000.
