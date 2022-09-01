Search

01 Sept 2022

An Bord Pleanála refuses planning permission for new pharmacy unit in Kilkenny

An Bord Pleanála refuses to grant permission to proposed new pharmacy unit in Kilkenny

An Bord Pleanála

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

01 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

An Bord Pleanála have upheld a decision by Kilkenny County Council to refuse planning permission for the introduction of a new pharmacy retail unit at Newpark Primary Care Centre in Kilkenny City.

The application sought material change of use of 155m2 of the ground floor area to a new pharmacy retail unit.

The proposed pharmacy retail unit proposed would have operated as a separate unit.

An Bord Pleanála stated that the proposed development would materially contravene the zoning objective for the site for the use solely or primarily as amenity/greenlinks/biodiversity/conservation/open space/recreation.

Taxi fares in Kilkenny to rise from today

The planning body stated that the nature of the proposed use would not be consistent with the provisions of the Kilkenny City and County Development Plan.

They added, "In this regard, it is considered that the proposed development would, therefore, not be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media