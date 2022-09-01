Met Eireann issues moderate advisory weather warning for Kilkenny

KILKENNY WEATHER: A wet and windy weekend is on the way
Met Eireann has issued a moderate advisory weather warning for Kilkenny, due to expected wet and windy weather this weekend.
It takes effect from tomorrow evening until Monday.
Alert message from Met Eireann:
Wet and windy weather this weekend may cause disruption.
Event: Advisory
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Fri. 02/09 at 7PM;
Valid to: Mon. 05/09 at 7PM.
Affected Areas: Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.