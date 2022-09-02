Over 1,300 Kilkenny students receiving Leaving Cert results this morning

Over 1,300 students in Kilkenny are due to receive their Leaving Certificate results this morning.

As in recent years, many will opt to view their results online, while some will return to their schools to collect them in person. From 10am today, Leaving Certificate candidates may access their provisional results through the SEC’s Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP) accessible at www.examinations.ie.

Candidates can view their provisional results and will also be able to print a statement of their provisional results. Schools may access results for all of the candidates in the school through the SEC’s Schools’ Examinations Portal and schools have been asked to make arrangement to support candidates receiving results today.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) congratulates and wishes well for the future the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied candidates whose results issue today. Chairperson of the State Examinations Commission Pat Burke sent his congratulations to all candidates.

"The Commissioners and I welcome the issue of Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results, based on full in-person examinations, for the first time since 2019," he said.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have endeavoured to ensure that candidates taking the Leaving Certificate are treated as fairly and equitably as possible having regard to the adverse impact of Covid-19 and the disruption to their learning which Covid has created.”

Following the Minister’s announcement last February, of a return to examinations for this year’s entire Leaving Certificate class, the Commission has put in place measures to ensure that the overall set of results in the aggregate for this year is no lower than last year. Following the marking of the examinations, a post-marking adjustment was applied to all of the marks in a manner that is fair and equitable for candidates.

The Leaving Certificate results this year meet the commitment to candidates that they would not be disadvantaged when competing with the class of 2021 or previous years for opportunities in further or higher education or employment.”.

General Overview

Of the 61,107 candidates receiving results this year, 58,056 candidates followed the Leaving Certificate (Established) programme in 410,162 individual subjects, of which 12,452 (21.4%) candidates followed the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme. A further 3,051 (5%) candidates followed the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme.

Post Marking Adjustment

By her decision of February 1 last, the Minister for Education Norma Foley asked the SEC to put in place measures to ensure that the overall set of 2022 Leaving Certificate results, in the aggregate, will be no lower than 2021.