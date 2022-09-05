Woman injured after being struck by scooter in Kilkenny

A woman was injured when she was struck by a scooter in Kilkenny city centre over the weekend.
Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred on Sunday evening on High Street.
A woman was walking along the street at 7.30pm when she was struck by a man driving a scooter.
The woman received an injury to her elbow and attended St Luke’s Hospital.
Anyone with information or with dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.