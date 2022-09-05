Search

05 Sept 2022

Ormonde College to host Information Day in Kilkenny

Ormonde College in Kilkenny to host Information Day this week

Ormonde College, Kilkenny

Christopher Dunne

Are you a local student and still unsure of your future options?

Why not call in to Ormonde College of Further Education this Friday and see what options the local institution has to offer?

The staff at Ormonde College wish to invite you to a meet and greet Information Day this Friday, September 9 at their main campus on Ormonde Road in Kilkenny City.

The Information Day will be held from 9am to 2.30pm.

On the day, you can get an in-depth idea of what each course entails and ask as many questions as you can think of!

There are courses on offer in areas including art, media, beauty therapy, IT, hairdressing, social studies, youth work, nursing and so much more.

All courses are fully accredited by internationally recognised awarding bodies and can lead to employment opportunities directly or provide an access pathway to further study in a wide variety of third level institutions.

Whether you are a school leaver contemplating the start of your career path or an adult wishing to return to education, Ormonde College may have the course that suits your academic and vocational aspirations.

