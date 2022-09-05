Search

Trees fall following turbulent weather conditions in Kilkenny

Picture: Kilkenny County Council

05 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Turbulent weather conditions have caused trees to fall in areas around County Kilkenny.

Earlier today, Thomastown Fire Brigade worked to remove a fallen tree (pictured) on the R448 near Lukeswell in South Kilkenny.

That road has since reopened.

There are also reports of a fallen tree on the Dungarvan Road near Gowran.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully as localised heavy rainfall accompanied by strong and gusty southeasterly winds are possible for the remainder of the day.

