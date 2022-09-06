Search

06 Sept 2022

Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny launch their Autumn Training Programme

Lynne Whelan , Senior Design Strategist, Design + Technology Gateway; Cathaoirleach Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick; Catherine Hennessy and John Mulcahy of LEO Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

06 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

The Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny has launched their Autumn online and in-person training programme.

The programme schedule provides potential new entrepreneurs and small business operating in the County the opportunity to develop new skills and adapt to changing economic environment. The Local Enterprise Office will continue to deliver virtual programmes and in-person training for the forthcoming season.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said at the launch that “with the comprehensive autumn training programme available, I would encourage entrepreneurs, small business owners and their staff to check out and participate in the training and events taking place.” 

Cllr Fitzpatrick further added “the Local Enterprise Office is the first-stop-shop for entrepreneurs and small business owners based in Kilkenny and there is a range of business support packages along with the training programmes including business information and advice, mentoring and financial assistance.”

The training schedule includes Start Your Own Business Courses including one specifically for food related start-ups, financial courses including book-keeping and taxation and digital marketing programmes e.g. enhancing the customer experience with a digital approach.
 

The Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny are also excited to announce continued supports directed at existing businesses namely Lunchtime Seminars with Blaise Brosnan and Innovate Kilkenny.

The lunchtime seminars with Blaise Brosnan are taking place on September 13 and 27 starting at 12.30pm and covering  Planning for your Business in 2022 and Optimising Your Bottom Line.
 

Innovate Kilkenny, a business innovation support programme will commence on Thursday 22nd September. This programme is directed at existing business that want to create more value and improve/transform their business by developing innovative strategies. The programme has been developed by Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny in association with Enterprise Ireland and Design+ Technology Gateway - an established centre for innovation and commercialisation in Design and New Product Development, as part of South East Technological University. The programme will be delivered by Senior Design Strategist Lynne Whelan alongside the industry-facing creative designers at Design+ Technology Gateway.

Aileen McGrath, Head of Enterprise (Acting), Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny said “that last year, a total of 828 clients participated in 75 training and management development programmes – the majority of which took place virtually. We know that County Kilkenny has a significant talent pool of entrepreneurs and is the ideal environment for indigenous entrepreneurs to develop and grow. We at the Local Enterprise Office are delighted to assist where we can, both financially and with our expert trainers and mentors”.

The Autumn online training programme schedule is now available to book HERE

