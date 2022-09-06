Search

Kilkenny TD defends handling of tenancy not currently registered with Residential Tenancies Board (RTB)

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan

Christopher Dunne

06 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Deputy John Paul Phelan, the Fine Gael TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, has stated that he is actively in the process of completing a registration with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) for a tenancy property that he co-owns.

His statement follows a recent Business Post article that highlighted that a tenancy at an apartment in Rathmines, co-owned by Phelan, is not currently registered with the RTB.

According to the RTB, landlords are now (as of April 2022) obliged to register a tenancy every year on the anniversary of the date that tenancy began for as long as the tenancy exists.

Speaking to the People, Deputy Phelan stated that he began the re-registration of the property back in July.

“The property had already been repeatedly registered with the RTB for a number of years,” said Phelan.

“The re-registration criteria recently changed however and the RTB required additional information about the tenants before the registration could be completed.”

Deputy Phelan stated that he is currently in the process of acquiring this information from the tenants.

Phelan stated that once this information is received, he will be able to proceed with the completion of the registration.

