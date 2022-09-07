Busy Kilkenny city thoroughfare to close to traffic temporarily from today

Ormonde Street in Kilkenny City will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9.30am to 7pm between today (September 7) and Friday (September 9).
The reason for the closure is to facilitate the Ormonde Street Urban Enhancement Scheme.
As part of the scheme, Tar Stone, on behalf of Kilkenny County Council, will be raising manhole covers on the street.
A temporary vehicular road closure will be in operation and diversions will be in place.
Access to Pudding Lane can be made via Friary Street and access to multi-story carpark can be made via New Street.
It will be business as usual on Ormonde Street during these works.
Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.