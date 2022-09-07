Search

07 Sept 2022

'Foul stench' from meat plant cited by councillors as a cause for concern in Kilkenny



Christopher Dunne

Councillors in South Kilkenny have raised concerns over the 'foul stench' allegedly emanating from a meat processing plant in Ferrybank, County Kilkenny.

Addressing members of Piltown Municipal Council, Cllr Fidelis Doherty stated that the 'odour and stench' being emitted by the Waterford Proteins plant is 'unacceptable'.

"There have also been reports of animal liquids leaking out of vehicles on the way to the plant," she said.

Cllr Tomás Breathnach also raised his concerns over 'discharges into the River Suir'.

While the plant is located in a predominantly industrial area, there are residential dwellings within a relatively close proximity.

Vehicles travelling to the plant also regularly travel through the built-up residential area of Ferrybank, on the Kilkenny-Waterford border.

The meat plant's license is currently up for review and it has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a licence renewal.

It has also applied to increase its meat rendering capacity from 375 tonnes per day to 600 tonnes.

Last month, the plant was told by the EPA to carry out investigations of its facilities following public complaints.

Cllr Doherty and Cllr Breathnach have urged the public, if this issue is a concern to them, to make their feelings on the matter known to the EPA.

Senior Planner at Kilkenny County Council, Denis Malone, stated that the local authority has also raised concerns about the plant but that the final decision is 'down to the EPA'.

The Kilkenny People have contacted Waterford Proteins in relation to the issues raised and are awaiting a response.

