10 Sept 2022

Garda investigation into criminal damage incidents in Kilkenny City

Mary Cody

10 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information following a number of incidents of criminal damage in Kilkenny City.

In the early hours of Friday morning a van was damaged following an incident in the city centre.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred on John Street shortly after midnight on Friday. A man was sitting in his van at 12.30am when a man jumped on the bonnet causing damage to the van.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of John St and might have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

In a separate incident a can of paint was thrown on a camper van between 12.30am and 11.30am in Newpark Close on Thursday. The camper van was parked in a laneway behind the owner’s house. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or suspicious persons in the area is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

