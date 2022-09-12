Man remanded on continuing bail over fatal Kilkenny collision

Kilkenny Courthouse
A man accused of dangerous driving causing death had his case adjourned for DPP’s directions at Kilkenny District Court.
James Hardy 172 Bright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario is accused of the offence which is alleged to have taken place at Blanchfield Park, Cliften, Kilkenny on June 4, 2022.
Mr Hardy is alleged to have crashed into a motorcyclist, who was taking part in a charity event.
Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant on continuing bail for DPP’s directions to Kilkenny District Court on November 1.
