Garda appeal following spate of burglaries in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries across the county in recent days.
Over the weekend a quantity of tools were taken from a shed in Knockmoylan, Mullinavat between 6.30pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday. The padlock on the shed was broken to gain entry.
A number of items were stolen including: a Stihl black and yellow chainsaw, two DeWalt black and yellow handheld drills, a DeWalt black and yellow grinder, a black and yellow DeWalt chainsaw and a large green wheelbarrow.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or is offered any of these items for sale is asked to contact Mullinavat or Thomastown Garda Station.
Meanwhile gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating a burglary at a property in Dysart between 9am on Friday and 4pm on Saturday. A red Yanmar powerwasher was taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Castlecomer Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.