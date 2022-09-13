Savour Kilkenny returns to venues across Kilkenny this October

One of Ireland’s favourite food festivals, Savour Kilkenny, returns to the streets, restaurants and cafés of Kilkenny’s Medieval city from October 28 to 31.

Taking place across the October Bank Holiday weekend, visitors are invited to Kilkenny to enjoy all that the county has to offer. With special dining events, an artisan food market, food industry debates, cookery demonstrations, a sustainable hub and workshops for all the family, there’s plenty to see, do, and taste!

Following two years of virtual events, Savour is delighted to return to a physical festival in Ireland’s Ancient East. For 2022 there is so much more to introduce and explore, from changing diets and eco-consciousness to emerging local ideas; Savour Kilkenny 2022 will bring visitors on a journey of discovery and taste that will truly awaken the senses! Expect talks from experts, demos from top chefs, unique dining experiences in some of Kilkenny’s best restaurants and stalls with all the food you love and plenty of new favourites to discover.

Known for its diversity and quality of food producers, distilleries and breweries, Kilkenny is home to some of Ireland and Europe’s best food with five Michelin Restaurants in the county. The Savour Kilkenny Food Festival celebrates the produce, food and culture of Kilkenny and its rich surrounding pasturelands. In 2022, the festival will host over 50 events including cookery demos by Rory O’Connell, Edward Hayden and Kwanghi Chan, talks and workshops, special dining evenings and family entertainment.

At the heart of Savour is the Artisan Food Market on The Parade, set against the backdrop of Kilkenny’s 12th century castle. Here, you will find over 100 artisan food producers, distilleries and breweries from across Ireland serving everything from top-class street food and craft beer and spirits to tasty desserts, local Kilkenny produce and treats the kids will love. Catering to all tastes, it is heaven for any food lover! This year, the market area will be a hive of activity with drop-in talks and demos by celebrity chefs and food influencers on the Savour Main Stage. New for 2022 are events on Bank Holiday Monday with health & fitness talks and workshops throughout the day to boost wellbeing at all ages and dog-friendly activities in Madra Monday where you can let your four-legged friends be part of the fun.

Festival Director Marian Flannery commented:

“Savour Kilkenny is delighted to return from October 28th - 31st 2022. We’re excited to reconnect with our producers, visitors, and partners to showcase the very best of Kilkenny and Irish products, chefs and culinary ideas. At Savour 2022 there is something for all the family - even the dogs with our new Madra Monday event!”

Savour Kilkenny Committee Chairperson Ger Mullally said:

“Kilkenny is a great place to visit anytime but especially on festival weekends. We’re looking forward to having the Savour Market on The Parade once again, demonstrations from food and nutrition experts and talks on a range of topics around sustainable living and eco-consciousness, as well as dining experiences across the city and beyond.”

Savour Kilkenny has something for all ages and budgets, including lots of free demos and events throughout the weekend! Make sure to book your favourite events soon as they sell out early!

Further information and tickets are available at www.savourkilkenny.com or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SavourKilkenny.

