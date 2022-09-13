Planning application for new walking and running track in Kilkenny

Johnstown Sports Field Committee have applied for planning permission to construct a new walking/running track with low level lights.
The proposed site is at Foulkscourt in Johnstown, County Kilkenny.
The proposed plans include 'a revised parking layout, soakaway and all associated site works'.
The planning application was received by Kilkenny County Council on September 6, 2022.
A decision is expected from the local authority by October 31, 2022.
