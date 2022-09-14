Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland set for Kilkenny visit

The Ambassador will visit this week
The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland will visit Kilkenny this week, where she will meet local members of the Ukrainian community currently living here.
HE Larysa Gerasko will be in Kilkenny tomorrow (Thursday), with a number of appointments. She is to meet Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald, members of the Kilkenny County Council and Community/Inter Agency Forum to provide individual updates on the work that they are carrying out in relation to the Ukrainian crisis.
HE Gerasko will also visit a local accommodation centre to meet to and speak to the Ukrainian community residing in Kilkenny.
HELP STUDENTS
Meanwhile, separately, as Ukrainian guests continue to arrive in Kilkenny, there is a need for laptops / tablets for students. Business IT Solutions (BITS) have volunteered to clean donated devices. Those who wish to can deliver them to the Smithland Centre in Loughboy (R95 E44N).
