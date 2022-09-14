27 unit housing development in Kilkenny refused planning permission

A planning application that sought to construct a new housing development in County Kilkenny has been turned down by Kilkenny County Council.
The plans, submitted by Creanross Ltd, sought to build twenty-seven two-storey semi-detached and terraced housing units at a site in Grenan, Thomastown, County Kilkenny.
Also sought was permission to connect to the existing residential development known as Mallfield as well as boundary treatments, landscaping and all associated site development works.
There were nine submissions made in relation to the application.
Permission was refused on September 7, 2022.
