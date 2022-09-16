Huge volume of wine seized in the South-East

Picture: Revenue
On Wednesday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 13,000 litres of wine at Rosslare Europort.
The seizure came following the search of a French registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.
The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of more than €158,000.
This represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €84,000.
This seizure forms part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
