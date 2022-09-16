Visiting restrictions at St Luke's in Kilkenny to be reduced from Monday

Visiting restrictions in St Luke’s General Hospital are to be reduced from Monday, September 19.

The hospital has been beset by an overcrowding crisis throughout the summer, with record numbers of patients on trolleys in recent months.

Going forward, visiting times will remain the same, from 2pm-4pm and 6.30 – 8.30pm daily. The changes in the visiting policy and process are as follows:

Phoning the hospital to arrange a visit is no longer required. If you intend to visit a patient, you must contact that patient directly by phone or email. The visiting line will not be answered from next Monday 19th.

If you would like to visit a patient, please ring that patient directly to make contact.

If a patient is unable to verbally make contact with a visitor, visiting will be prearranged through the ward manager and direct family members/carers.

There are no changes to visiting to the Maternity and Paediatric Departments. Infection control measures continue to be in place at the hospital. Please wear a surgical mask and perform hand hygiene on accessing the hospital through the North Entrance of the Ormond Wing.

Thank you to everyone involved in facilitating visiting at St Luke’s Hospital. Patients benefit greatly from daily visits; your support is greatly appreciated.