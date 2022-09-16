PICTURES: 150th Anniversary of Saint Joseph's Church, Ballyfoyle, County Kilkenny

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
The wet weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the people of Ballyfoyle last Sunday as they turned out in droves to celebrate the 150th Anniversary Mass of St. Joseph’s Church.
The chief celebrants on the day included Bishop Denis Nulty and Father Larry Wallace.
The service was also attended by Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick who commended the spirit in the parish.
To mark the occasion, Bishop Nulty planted a tree on the church grounds.
There were smiles all around after the ceremony as parishioners conversed, had hot drinks and sweet treats.
Sr Patsy also brought her own great warmth to the day’s proceedings.
