Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Sunday, September 18)

Sunday looks set to be mainly dry here in Kilkenny as patchy light rain or drizzle remains confined predominantly to the northern half of the country.
Later in the day, some bright or sunny spells will develop in many areas.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light variable or northwest breezes.
Tonight will be mostly dry and cloudy with milder overnight lows of 8 to 12 degrees.
It will be that bit cooler where clear spells develop.
