Revealed: The Kilkenny shop that sold the winning Euromillions ticket!

Lotto players in Kilkenny are being urged to check their Euromillions tickets as one player has netted the top prize, a whopping €500,000.
On Friday night (September 16),a EuroMillions player in Ireland won the top prize of €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw. The winning Normal Play ticket was sold on the 25th of August at Caulfield’s SuperValu store in Loughboy, on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.
The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers on Friday 16th September were: 11, 13, 18, 21, 26.
The National Lottery are appealing to players, especially Kilkenny to check their lottery tickets carefully. The big winner is advised to sign the back of their winning tickets and keep them safe.
They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.
