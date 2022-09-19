Kilkenny Lotto Euromillions winner comes forward to claim €500,000!!

The winner of a massive €500,000 Euromillions jackpot has come forward.
A spokesperson for The National Lottery confirmed that contact has been made in relation to the winning ticket for Friday's Euromillions Plus draw, which was sold in Caulfield's Super Valu in Loughboy.
"The Kilkenny winner made contact with Lotto HQ on Monday morning to verify their winning ticket worth €500,000 from Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. It is not known yet if is a single winner or a syndicate win. The National Lottery expect to welcome the lucky ticket holder to Lotto HQ in the coming days," said the spokesperson.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.